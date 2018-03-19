RCR Post Race Report - Auto Club 300

18 Mar 2018
Xfinity Series News
67 times
RCR Post Race Report - Auto Club 300 Getty Images for NASCAR
Matt Tifft Earns Second Consecutive Top-10 Finish with Eighth-Place Result at Auto Club Speedway 
 

 8th
 
 
 20th
 
 10th
"Auto Club Speedway has just been a challenge for me. Last year, I felt like I didn't know what I needed out of my car. This time around I felt much more confident in what I wanted and knew how to better communicate with my team about it. We started out too snug in the front, but after our first two pit stops of the day the No. 2 Anderson's Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro was much better with front turn. With the late race caution, Randall (Burnett, Crew Chief) was able to set the tires up for a short run and that really helped me move around some traffic and get back up in the top 10. It was a big learning weekend for me at a track I still find challenging, but to come out with an eighth place finish is a solid improvement for myself."
 
-Matt Tifft 
Austin Dillon and the Red Kap / Prudential Overall Supply Team Earn Impressive Top-Five Finish
 

 4th
 
 
 19th
 
 15th
"We've been really disappointed with some of the finishes on this No. 3 Xfinity Series team since Daytona so it feels great to earn a finish with a top-five. We had a really solid Red Kap / Prudential Overall Supply Chevrolet in practice yesterday so I was a bit bummed after qualifying. We just didn't do a good job on our delta. We got to the race and we tightened up. It was really impressive on that last run. We were running up there against the fence and making some moves. I'm proud of this team for this fourth-place finish today."
 
-Austin Dillon
Daniel Hemric Ends West Coast Swing with First Top-Five Finish of Season in South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway
 

 5th
 
 
 5th
 
 5th
"I'm so proud of Danny Stockman and all of the guys on the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino team. We unloaded fast and made great adjustments throughout the weekend. We had a solid starting spot and just kept chopping at away at it all day. This was a battle. We had to fight hard on the track and on pit road. We made solid adjustments on the car and had great stops all day. We're getting closer. I can taste it. The West Coast swing was solid. We came out of this with a sixth, a sixth and a fifth. That's solid momentum heading into the off weeks." 
-Daniel Hemric
 

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Cole Custer Finishes Sixth at Auto Club Power Steering Issue Results in 17th-Place Finish for Reed at Fontana »
back to top