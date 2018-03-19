RCR Post Race Report - Auto Club 300

"Auto Club Speedway has just been a challenge for me. Last year, I felt like I didn't know what I needed out of my car. This time around I felt much more confident in what I wanted and knew how to better communicate with my team about it. We started out too snug in the front, but after our first two pit stops of the day the No. 2 Anderson's Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro was much better with front turn. With the late race caution, Randall (Burnett, Crew Chief) was able to set the tires up for a short run and that really helped me move around some traffic and get back up in the top 10. It was a big learning weekend for me at a track I still find challenging, but to come out with an eighth place finish is a solid improvement for myself."