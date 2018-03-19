Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Discount Tire Ford, leads during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway on March 17, 2018 in Fontana, California.

Joey Logano put on a dominate performance to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway, taking Roger Penske's No. 22 Team Penske Ford to victory circle.

Logano and team led a race high 139 of 150 laps which ultimately shown he had the fastest car in the field. Picking up his first win of 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and 19th career series win, Logano put on a clinic on Saturday in Fontana, California.

“Total team effort there,” Logano told Fox Sports 1. “Great pit stops, great car, oh my gosh. It’s one of those races that you feel relieved when you win. … Man, you’re supposed to win when you have a car that fast.”

Saturday's victory also marked the second consecutive win for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford as teammate Brad Keselowski scored the victory last Saturday at ISM Raceway.

Finishing in second was Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer third, Elliott Sadler fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Christopher Bell, who started from the pole, led up until hard charging Joey Logano took command of the lead on Lap 5.

With 26 laps to go, Logano moved to the ninth position within 1 lap and third after the next lap. Logano passed Sadler for the lead within just three laps of the late-race restart.

Austin Cindric brought out the caution with just eight laps remaining and Ryan Sieg opted to take fuel only on pit stops which would give Sieg the top spot. Logano charged pass leader Ryan Sieg within just the fist turn and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford would stay up front for the remainder of the race.

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 Winner: Joey Logano

Next Race: My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. eastern on April 7 on Fox.