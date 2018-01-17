Roush Fenway to Reveal Driver of No. 60 Ford Mustang for Daytona on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Tonight on “Jack’s Garage,” Claire B. Lang will announce whether Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric or Ty Majeski will pilot the No. 60 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season kickoff in Daytona.

Roush Fenway Racing will decide in a unique fashion which of the three drivers takes the seat in Daytona. Briscoe, Cindric and Majeski will draw logos out of the iconic “Jack hat” to find out who the lucky driver is.

Lang will give fans an exclusive interview with the chosen driver during the weekly segment on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). “Jack’s Garage” runs each Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET with the award-winning host during her popular “Dialed In” show.

Jack’s Garage –

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

‘Dialed In’ with Claire B. Lang

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90

RFR PR