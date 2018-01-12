Dr Pepper Snapple Group Brands, Sun Drop and Canada Dry Ginger Ale, Partnering With JD Motorsports for 2018

Dr Pepper Snapple Group brands, Sun Drop and Canada Dry Ginger Ale, will be on board all of the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolets as associate sponsors for the entire 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Dr Pepper Snapple Group will also be the official drink supplier of JD Motorsports with their iconic soda brands filling the team coolers every weekend.



Dr Pepper Snapple Group has been a long-time supporter of JD Motorsports with Sun Drop first appearing on board the team’s No. 01 Chevy in 2009.



“I’m very excited to have Sun Drop and Canada Dry Ginger Ale on board my racecars this year,” said JD Motorsports team owner, Johnny Davis. “This team has had a great relationship with Sun Drop in the past, and I’m happy to have their support for what will be JDM’s best season to date. Race teams go through a lot of drinks on the hot race weekends, so Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s products are going to be greatly appreciated.”



“We’re very excited to see our brands back at the race track with JD Motorsports,” said a representative from Dr Pepper Snapple Group. “We’ve had great experiences with Johnny Davis and his team in the past, and we can’t wait to continue this partnership into the future.”

JDM PR