Menards to Sponsor Brandon Jones in 2018

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Menards home improvement stores along with several of their best vendor partners will be the primary sponsor for Brandon Jones for 10 races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2018. The No. 19 Menards Toyota Camry will display one partner-specific brand on the hood of the racecar for each of the Menards races.

The Menards partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) follows the recent announcement that Jones will run full-time for JGR in 2018. Menards joins other JGR sponsors of the No. 19 Toyota Camry and Jones who will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to once again sponsor Brandon Jones in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” stated Jeff Abbott, Menards, Promotions Manager/Spokesperson. “Brandon is a nice young man who has been a great ambassador for Menards, plus he has a really bright future as a race car driver.”

Menards has been involved with NASCAR since 2001 and has supported a wide variety of racing ventures for several years. Currently, Menards is the title sponsor of the ARCA Racing Series as well as sponsoring entries in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck, XFINITY, and Monster Energy Cup Series and in the Verizon Indy Car Series. Menards is a family-owned company that started in 1958 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which remains Menards headquarters today. Menards has grown to be a highly innovative home improvement industry leader totally dedicated to delivering superior customer service in sparkling, modern, well-stocked stores.

“We’re thrilled to have Menards partner with us and Brandon Jones,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “They’ve been involved in the racing industry for a long time and are a great American success story having grown a small family run business to become a leader in their industry.”

“I am very excited and proud to be a partner with a great sponsor like Menards,” states Brandon Jones. “Having Menards on my No. 19 Toyota Camry and racing for Joe Gibbs Racing is huge for our team and our run for a championship in 2018.”

JGR PR