JGL Racing Welcomes Back Dylan Lupton for the 2018 Season

JGL Racing officials announced today that Dylan Lupton will return to the organization's "Young Guns" program for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. After making 14 starts this past season in the team's No. 24 entry, Lupton will compete in at least 21 races this coming season in JGL Racing's No. 28 Ford Mustang.

"I'm very excited to return to JGL Racing in 2018," stated Lupton. "We continued to improve throughout the 2017 season and I was able to gain valuable experience that will help tremendously in the new season. With the switch to Ford over the off-season and our new alliance with Roush Fenway Racing, I am confident that we will be competitive right out of the gate. I would like to thank James Whitener and the whole JGL Racing organization for this opportunity."

Lupton, a native of Wilton, California, has 24 XFINITY Series starts to his credit in his young career. His 14 starts in the No. 24 entry for JGL Racing this past season was highlighted with a 12th place finish at Richmond International Raceway back in April. Dylan joins previously announced Kaz Grala, who will pilot the teams No. 24 Ford, making an exciting young combination on and off the track for the JGL Racing organization.

"I am extremely happy we were able to put something together and have Dylan back with us for the 2018 season," said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing. "Dylan gained valuable experience in the 2017 season and went to many tracks for the first time, which will all help him in 2018. Also, Dylan became a great fit with our team and really became a part of our family. We look forward to his continued growth and think he has some exciting times ahead of him in the No. 28 Ford."

Lupton is scheduled to make his 2018 season debut in the season-opening event in Daytona, following that up the following week in Atlanta before heading to the west coast for the next three races. Dylan and JGL Racing will make sponsor and crew chief announcements in the near future as they put the exciting finishing touches on the 2018 program.

The 2018 XFINITY Series season kicks off on Saturday February 17, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway for the running of the PowerShares QQQ 300.

JGL Racing PR