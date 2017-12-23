South Point Hotel & Casino Extends Partnership with RCR

The South Point Hotel & Casino will return to Richard Childress Racing as the primary sponsor on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro, piloted by Daniel Hemric, for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. The 2018 season marks the seventh year of a partnership between RCR and the Las Vegas-based hotel and casino.

"The South Point Hotel & Casino is excited to be continuing our partnership with Richard Childress Racing in the 2018 season," said Michael Gaughan, owner of the South Point. "Watching Brendan carry our colors these past couple of years on the track and into Victory Lane has been a lot fun. We're looking forward to continuing the accomplishments during this coming season with Daniel Hemric. Daniel is a great driver and we know he will represent the South Point well both on and off the track."

The South Point's partnership with RCR began in 2012, when Brendan Gaughan ran a limited XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule with the historic organization. In the most recent season of competition, Gaughan and the South Point Hotel & Casino team earned a top-10 finish in the driver championship point standings after making the 2017 XFINITY Series Playoffs.

The South Point will serve as the primary partner on Hemric's No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 XFINITY Series races during the 2018 season. Hemric, who will compete for the Series championship, finished fourth in the 2017 XFINITY Series season after making it to the Championship 4 round of the NASCAR Playoffs. During his rookie season, the 26-year-old driver also recorded one pole award, seven top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.

"RCR and the Gaughan Family have had a special relationship that we're thrilled to be able to continue," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. "As with RCR, the South Point Hotel and Casino has a rich history in stock car racing and it is a part of our heritage. Daniel made it to the XFINITY Series Championship 4 this past season and we look forward to another season of watching him compete for the championship."

For additional information on today's announcement, and all that's happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com

RCR PR