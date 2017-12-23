JGL Racing Adds Shane Wilson To Crew Chief Kaz Grala

JGL Racing officials announced today the addition of veteran crew chief Shane Wilson to its 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series lineup. Shane will serve as crew chief for Kaz Grala and the No. 24 Ford Mustang team. He will serve along side Steven Lane who switches over to the leadership position of Team Manager/Competition Director.

"I am excited to join JGL Racing," stated Wilson. "They have been improving their performance each year since they started racing in the XFINITY Series. With the addition of the technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing and Kaz as the driver - along with the internal support from James (Whitener) and Steven (Lane) - this should make for another positive step in performance and results in 2018.

Wilson comes to JGL Racing from Richard Childress Racing where he served as crew chief for Brendan Gaughan over the last four seasons. Wilson's vast experience in the sport includes serving as crew chief for just short of 500 races in NASCAR's top three series. During that time, he has accumulated 27 wins, 96 top-five and 200 top-10 finishes.

"The addition of a talented and experienced crew chief such as Shane is great for our entire organization," said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing. "We continue to build our program and it is crucial for us to add personnel such as Shane. This move also allows us to shift Steven Lane to a bigger leadership position which we feel only makes our program stronger."

In addition to the Wilson/Grala pairing on the No. 24 entry, JGL Racing is also putting the finishing touches on the No. 28 team to create an exciting combination for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season.

"There is a lot of change happening at JGL Racing for 2018, which is why having a veteran crew chief will be so important," added Grala. "Shane Wilson is the perfect guy for the job between his Cup background, years of XFINITY experience and up-to-date knowledge from his past decade at RCR. He brings all the tools necessary to further build our program and contend in the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs."