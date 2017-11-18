RCR Post Race Report - Homestead 300

"We came down here, we did our jobs. We practiced, qualified, did everything we needed to do to race the guys we needed to race, and I was really looking forward to battling it out with everybody with our No. 21 Poppy Bank Chevrolet, and just wasn't meant to be. We were able to stay out in front of those guys the first stage, come down pit road, thought we were in pretty good shape to kind of make our race car a little better. The racetrack was starting to go through the transition of cooling down and whatnot, so just logging laps, and when we left pit road, I started losing volts for whatever reason, and not exactly sure why yet, but we'll get to the bottom of it. Not ideal by no means, but sometimes it's just not meant to be, and if it was meant to be it would, but it just wasn't our day. But I don't want to let that take away from our efforts that we did all year to put ourselves in position and to get ourselves here. Proud of the effort, and that's why we decided to keep running all the laps because we didn't give up and that's what got us here, so whether we were 12 laps down or not, we wanted to complete the race, and that's what we did."