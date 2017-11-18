Tyler Reddick will start on the pole at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Ford EcoBoost 300. Reddick, driving the No. 42 BBR / Granger Smith Chevrolet, posted a 32.604, 165.624 mph in the final round of qualifying to earn the pole for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season finale.

Reddick scored his second career XFINITY Series pole. Through 17 starts in 2017, Reddick holds a victory, three top five, and five top 10 finishes.

Cole Custer sat 0.141 seconds behind Reddick when the final round concluded. Custer posted a 32.745, 164.911 mph in the final round piloting his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

The 19-year old racer enters the weekend looking to score his first ever win in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Through 32 races, Custer holds five top five and 14 top 10 finishes this season.

Christopher Bell, who won the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series just one day ago, will start third on the leaderboard. Bell, who surprised everyone by winning at Kansas Speedway in October, posted a 32.810, 164.584 mph. in the final round.

Daniel Hemric will be the highest starting Championship 4 driver at Homestead. Hemric will start fourth on the leaderboard when the Ford EcoBoost 300 goes green. William Byron will be the next highest Playoff driver in sixth. Other Playoff contenders of Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier will start 14th and 16th.

43 drivers appeared on the weekend entry list at Homestead. The three drivers that did not make the race will be Quin Houff, Matt Mills, and Morgan Shepherd.