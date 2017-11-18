Dollar Shave Club and NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Matt Tifft Partner to Support 500 Small Businesses Across the Country

Dollar Shave Club (DSC), a men's grooming brand dedicated to helping men live smarter, more successful lives through high-quality personal care products, content and technology, today announced a partnership with NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Matt Tifft for the #DSC500, an initiative that will turn his #19 Toyota Camry into a sponsorship opportunity for 500 small businesses across the country. The first 500 eligible businesses to have an eligible logo submitted will have their logos displayed on Tifft’s car at a race in early 2018.

The campaign originated when Tifft was inspired to give back to the National Brain Tumor Society after being diagnosed and eventually making a full recovery from a brain tumor last year. A DSC member himself, Tifft first approached the brand seeking a sponsor. DSC wanted to pass along the rare opportunity to its millions of members and small business owners to share their companies with millions of brand-loyal NASCAR fans. To celebrate Tifft’s victory over his brain tumor, DSC will also be making a donation in his honor to the National Brain Tumor Society.

“At DSC, we’re always looking for ways to support our members and their passions. When we learned about Matt’s story we were compelled to help him support not only the National Brain Tumor Society but also the small businesses across the country who typically wouldn’t have the chance or budget to have their logos on a racing vehicle,” said Michael Dubin, founder and CEO of Dollar Shave Club.

Any small business can enter via posting a photo of their small business’ logo to a public profile on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DSC500 and #PromotionEntry. Entries must be made by a person over 18 in the U.S. and be authorized to enter on the business' behalf. Promotional item recipients will be selected and notified in January 2018 by DSC.

“I'm very excited to bring Dollar Shave Club on board this weekend to unveil #DSC500. This truly gives small businesses, which normally wouldn’t have the chance, the opportunity to be on a racecar and is just another way DSC is giving back to its members. I'm very excited and proud to be a part of this charitable campaign alongside DSC and have the opportunity to give back to my personal cause, the National Brain Tumor Society. I can't wait to get to Homestead to kick off this exciting program,” said NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Matt Tifft.

Matt Tifft will end his 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series campaign in seventh place in overall points toward the Drivers’ Points Championship. Tifft has recorded two top-five finishes along with 12 top-10 finishes on the season with one race remaining at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tifft made it into the second of three rounds during the playoffs and narrowly missed out on competing for the championship. Over the last seven races, Tifft has recorded half of his top-10 total with six top-10’s.

For more information, including the promotion’s terms and conditions, please visit: http://dlrshv.es/DSC500

