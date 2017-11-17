Corix Bioscience To Co-Sponsor #90 NASCAR Xfinity Car with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Corix Bioscience Inc. (OTCQB: CXBS) has agreed to co-sponsor Josh Williams' #90 car in this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Miami, FL. The race, part of the NASCAR Xfinity series will be on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 3:30 EST.

"It is truly an honor to be able to team up with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to sponsor the #90 Josh Williams car. It is proof Josh and Children's Hospital both see the value our CBD products have in fighting pediatric ailments. I am humbled and thankful that Josh and NASCAR has really looked at the work our company is doing and has taken a further step by allowing us to be a part of this great team. We look forward to lasting relationship with Josh Williams Motorsports".

"It is really special to have Corix Bioscience on board for championship weekend at Homestead Miami. Not only do we have the opportunity to welcome a new sponsor into the sport but also one whose science can help to improve the lives of so many people who are battling different medical issues. It is a privilege to have the families from Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in attendance, we can't thank Corix Bioscience and Star Tron enough for making this event possible. I am looking forward to going out there and having a solid run to close out the season as we start preparations and building towards to 2018."

Champ RX, a professional boxer owned company with over 30 title belts between them has partnered with Corix and will have several Boxers and MMA Fighters on hand at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Josh Williams PR