Chastain Has High Hopes for the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale

Ross Chastain and the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team are excited to finish out the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a good finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Chastain will once again have the Florida Watermelon Association as the primary sponsor of his No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s Ford Eco Boost 300. KSDT and Company and Kettelle Roofing will also be on board as associate sponsors.



Chastain has finished 19th or better in the previous five races.



“It’s hard to believe that the season is almost over,” said Chastain. “It’s been a really great year for the No. 4 team. I’m proud of everything that my team and I have been able to accomplish this year, and I feel good about what we’re doing and how we’re running. We’re going to give this weekend’s race everything we have and then get ready to do it all over again in 2018.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and the Ford EcoBoost 300 will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

JDM PR