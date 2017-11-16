Joe Nemechek Returning to The NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Ford EcoBoost 300

Joe Nemechek will be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series racecar this Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Nemechek will pilot the No. 01 Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 300.



Fleetwing Corporation, a multi-branded petroleum jobber established in 1956, will adorn the sides and hood of the No. 01 Fleetwing Chevrolet driven by Nemechek as a primary sponsor. Based in Lakeland, Fla., Fleetwing Corporation is family-owned and operated. Nemechek will also have TBC Contractors and KSDT and Company on board as associate sponsors.



Nemechek has found success in the Xfinity Series in south Florida with three victories (1997, 1999, and 2001) credited to his name, in addition to five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 17 starts. Nemechek has posted more wins at the Homestead-Miami Speedway then at any other track in the Xfinity Series. In 12 starts at the Homestead, Nemechek is credited with one top-five finish and one top-10 finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. In addition, Nemechek has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the track with an average finish of seventh-place.



“I’m looking forward to going to Homestead in an Xfinity Series racecar driving for Johnny Davis,” said Nemechek. “Johnny and I have been friends for a long time, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity. We feel good about having Fleetwing come on board to help us out as they have been a sponsor of ours for the past three years. I’ve been fortunate enough to win a few races at Homestead, and I’m looking forward to having a competitive race on Saturday.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and the Ford EcoBoost 300 will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

JDM PR