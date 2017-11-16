Smithley Aiming for Top 20 finish In The 2017 Xfinity Series Driver Standings

16 Nov 2017
Xfinity Series News
Smithley Aiming for Top 20 finish In The 2017 Xfinity Series Driver Standings

After year of ups and downs, Garrett Smithley and the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team are ready to end the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on high note. Entering the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Smithley sits 13 points away from 20th place in the driver standings.

New sponsor, KSDT and Company, will be on board the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s season finale race. Kettelle Roofing will also be on board as an associate sponsor.

“This is big weekend for us,” said Smithley. “We’ve got a new sponsor on board, and we’ve got a great chance of finishing in the top 20 of driver points for the second year in a row. I’ll have to race hard and bring home a good finish to make it happen. ‘Do or do not. There is no try.’ The Number Nuthin’ team is bringing their A-game to Miami, and we’re going to make it happen.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and the Ford EcoBoost 300 will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

