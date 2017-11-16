Smithley Aiming for Top 20 finish In The 2017 Xfinity Series Driver Standings

After year of ups and downs, Garrett Smithley and the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team are ready to end the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on high note. Entering the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Smithley sits 13 points away from 20th place in the driver standings.



New sponsor, KSDT and Company, will be on board the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s season finale race. Kettelle Roofing will also be on board as an associate sponsor.



“This is big weekend for us,” said Smithley. “We’ve got a new sponsor on board, and we’ve got a great chance of finishing in the top 20 of driver points for the second year in a row. I’ll have to race hard and bring home a good finish to make it happen. ‘Do or do not. There is no try.’ The Number Nuthin’ team is bringing their A-game to Miami, and we’re going to make it happen.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and the Ford EcoBoost 300 will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

JDM PR