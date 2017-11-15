Majeski Rides Wave of Momentum into XFINITY Season Finale

Ty Majeski is riding a wave of momentum as he is set to return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Majeski will make his third NXS start of the season Saturday night in the No. 60 Ford Mustang, and is looking for his first win in the series.

Majeski may be looking for his first NXS victory lane, but the young driver has spent much of 2017 in the winner’s circle. The Wisconsin native recently captured his fourth-consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour championship, winning six of 12 races and finishing in the top-five 11 times.

Last weekend, Majeski made another stop in victory lane, winning his third-consecutive Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna Speedway. Majeski dominated the 200-lap race, ultimately winning by six seconds.

Majeski kicked off 2017 by earning his second-consecutive victory in the Rattler 250 Super Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. The win put Majeski in elite company, as just the second driver to win the Rattler back-to-back, and only the fourth driver to win more than one Rattler 250.

Majeski, who started his racing career in go-karts at the age of nine, is the Snowball Derby track record holder at Five Flags. He was also the 2016 Super Late Model Champion at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway.

Majeski is also the No. 1 ranked iRacer in the world, with over 830 wins in 1,112 starts.

The NXS will take the green flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

