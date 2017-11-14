Robert Kettelle Roofing Continues Their Support of JD Motorsports at Homestead

Robert W. Kettelle Roofing Contractors of Florida will once again be on board the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaros, this time for NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kettelle Roofing will be an associate sponsor on board the No. 4 of Ross Chastain and the No. 0 of Garrett Smithley for Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300.



“It's great to have the folks at Kettelle back with us this weekend,” said JD Motorsports team owner, Johnny Davis. “Homestead is a big race with a lot people watching, and we put a lot of emphasis on making sure we have three great cars ready to compete. With help from Kettelle and our other sponsors, we’re planning to end the season on a strong note.”



Family-owned Kettelle Roofing is one of the top commercial and residential roofing contractors in Florida. The company's work is centered in Charlotte, Hendry, Lee and Collier counties, but Kettelle does work all across Florida.



The Kettelle family already has a connection with JD Motorsports. Robert Kettelle's 20-year-old son, Brandon, races go-carts, and he also competes in online racing against some of JD Motorsports' employees.



“I admire Johnny Davis and all of his ambitious staff members,” said Kettelle. “It takes a lot of resources and determination to do what they do 33 weeks a year. I have developed a friendship with Johnny and the team, and I’m glad we can support them in their efforts. He is an example of what a true racer really is.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and the Ford EcoBoost 300 will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

