Matt Tifft Announces Partnership with Dollar Shave Club as Teams Enter Homestead-Miami Speedway for Final Race of the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Season

Entering Homestead-Miami Speedway, Dollar Shave Club is announcing its partnership with NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Matt Tifft. The partnership will expand over two races with the first starting at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the second to be announced in 2018. The #DSC500 is an initiative that will allow for 500 small businesses across the United States to have their logo displayed on Matt’s car for free on a race in early 2018.

Small business owners in the U.S. over the age of 18 are encouraged to enter by posting an image of their small business’ logo using the hashtag #DSC500. The images can be uploaded to social media via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Dollar Shave Club will select and notify winners in January if selected to have representation on Matt Tifft’s racecar.

Dollar Shave Club supports its members and the passions that they possess. In honor of Matt Tifft overcoming his brain tumor and fighting to get back into racing, Dollar Shave Club will be making a donation to Tifft’s partner the National Brain Tumor Society.

"Dollar Shave Club is excited to support our member, Matt Tifft, as he drives the No. 19 Dollar Shave Club #DSC500 NASCAR XFINITY series Toyota Camry at the Ford EcoBoost 300 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18th. As part of the #DSC500, Dollar Shave Club will be giving small businesses everywhere an opportunity to see their logo on Matt's car during a race in 2018 -- a sponsorship usually reserved for big companies with bigger budgets,” as stated by Dollar Shave Club.

“I am very excited to have Dollar Shave Club on board for the #DSC500. This is a great opportunity for not only the small business that it will get exposure on my racecar, but also for the National Brain Tumor Society as Dollar Shave Club will be making a donation,” quoted NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Matt Tifft. Tifft continued, “This is a unique and fun brand to represent and I look forward to working with them on and off the racetrack this year and for the start of 2018.”

JGR PR