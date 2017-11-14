KSDT And Company On Board With JD Motorsports In Miami

Kabat, Schertzer, De La Torre, Taraboulos and Company (KSDT), one of the largest and fastest-growing financial accounting and advisory firms in South Florida, will be a featured sponsor on all three of the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller cars for the Ford EcoBoost 300 race, this weekend, November 18th, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



KSDT will be the primary sponsor on the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro of Garrett Smithley. In addition, the firm will be an associate sponsor of the No. 4 car of Ross Chastain and the No. 01 car of Joe Nemechek.



“Being able to welcome a new partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale is very special for this team,” said Johnny Davis, owner of JD Motorsports. “My teams have had strong runs lately, so I’m confident that we will give KSDT a race finish that we’ll all be proud of.”



“KSDT is very honored to be supporting JD Motorsports for the Homestead-Miami race,” said Jeffrey Taraboulos, Managing Partner of KSDT. “We’re looking forward to seeing this sponsorship continue to evolve into a long and beneficial partnership.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and the Ford EcoBoost 300 will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

JDM PR