Chad Finchum to drive for MBM Motorsports at Homestead-Miami Speedway 'Championship Weekend'

The 2017 NASCAR racing season kicked off with Speed Weeks at Daytona International Speedway back in February, and the curtains will close with the finale in the Sunshine State with Ford Championship Weekend scheduled Nov. 17-19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series each will crown champions.

Chad Finchum of Knoxville, Tenn., is excited to be making his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series start this season for Carl Long's MBM Motorsports driving the Buddy Gregg RVs & Motor Homes No. 40 Toyota Camry in the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 18 as part of Ford Championship Weekend.

Heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway, the 23-year-old Finchum's starts for MBM Motorsports this season have come at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, twice at Dover International Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I can't thank Carl Long enough for the opportunities he's given me this year to drive for MBM Motorsports," said Finchum from his Knoxville home while preparing to leave heading to Florida for this weekend's Ford EcoBoost 300. "Carl took a chance on me being a rookie that I would be able to get the job done behind the wheel driving his equipment, and I believe that he and I, along with the whole race team have really formed a good relationship and work together very well. We've had some pretty good runs this season and I'm just very thankful for the races I've gotten to drive for MBM Motorsports.

"I'm also very appreciative to Knoxville-based marketing partners Buddy Gregg RVs & Motor Homes, along with Smithbilt Homes for their support of my racing this season. Them being onboard sponsoring my first NASCAR Xfinity Series racing efforts has been a really special deal."

Entering a partial 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie season in racing with MBM Motorsports, Finchum brought impressive credentials with him. He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Pitt Lite 125 at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016, plus captured the Kingsport Speedway NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car championship in 2013. He also added to his resume the Tennessee NASCAR Whelen All-American Series state title in 2013.

Growing up as a young boy attending NASCAR races with his family, for Finchum it's been a dream over the years to one day compete in the upper levels of NASCAR. Finally getting the chance in 2017 with MBM Motorsports, Finchum has made the most of his opportunities.

"I've had many good things happen over the years in my racing career, but without a doubt getting to make my debut earlier this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was just awesome," Finchum said. "From the moment I first began racing, my ultimate goal was to someday get to run in either the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series or Camping World Truck Series.

"I was fortunate along the way to enjoy quite a bit of success racing Legends, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Cars, and in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Each of those levels of racing helped prepare me for making the move into the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

Following the Homestead-Miami Speedway season finale, what are Finchum's racing plans for 2018?



"We've got some things in the works, though nothing is definite," Finchum stated. "We're just trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together with sponsors so that I'll be able to run full-time in 2018. It's just how it is, to race at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level you've got to have good sponsors behind you, and we're hopeful everything will fall into place for us.

"But my focus right now is giving it my best effort this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway driving for MBM Motorsports in the Ford EcoBoost 300 and bringing home the best possible finish."

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice begins Friday, Nov. 17 with two sessions scheduled: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. , and from 5:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11:15 a.m. on CNBC. Running of the Ford EcoBoost 300 is set for 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Live radio coverage will be provided by Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90. ... You can also visit the Homestead-Miami Speedway website at . NASCAR Xfinity Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying is set foron CNBC. Running of the Ford EcoBoost 300 is set foron NBCSN. Live radio coverage will be provided by Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90. ... You can also visit the Homestead-Miami Speedway website at www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com

To learn more about possible sponsor opportunities with Chad Finchum Racing, contact James Finchum at (865) 740-3535 . To keep up with Chad Finchum’s racing visit the website at www.ChadFinchum.com , on Facebook at Chad Finchum Racing, and Twitter @ChadFinchum.

