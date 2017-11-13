Rhodes Finishes 27th In Phoenix

Harrison Rhodes, driver of the No. 01 Flex tape Chevrolet Camaro, finished 27th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ticket Galaxy 200.



Rhodes qualified 32nd for Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.



“This was one of tougher races we’ve had lately,” Rhodes said. “We battled a tight car all day, but my No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team made good adjustments and made it better throughout the race. It’s not the finish we wanted, but we made up a lot of ground from where we started. I can’t thank everyone at Flex Seal and Flex Tape enough for all of their support this year. I’m also thankful to Masters Properties, Inc., and Industrial Piping Solutions for coming on board.”



The final stop for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Ford EcoBoost 300 on November 18th.

JDM PR