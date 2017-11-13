Solid Day for Smithley In Phoenix

After Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200, Phoenix Raceway might just be on driver Garrett Smithley’s list of favorite tracks. Driving the No. 0 Flex Shot Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, Smithley brought home a top 25.



“Admittedly, Phoenix is not one of my best tracks, but I like it a lot more after today,” Smithley said. “We had a really good car all day, as good as we could have. We were running a steel body car against several composite bodies. We fought tight all day long, but my Number Nuthin’ Flex Shot team made great adjustments. I’ve gotta thank Mercury Heating and Air. They picked up their support from last year, so I really appreciate that. And, as always, I can’t say enough about Flex Seal and Flex Shot and all of the support they give this team.”



Smithley’s strong finish advanced him to 21st in NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings, just 13 points out of the top 20 going into the final race of 2017.



The final stop for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Ford EcoBoost 300 on November 18th.

JDM PR