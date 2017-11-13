Chastain Impresses at Phoenix Raceway

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 4 Flex Seal Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, continues to bring home solid finishes as the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season nears its conclusion.



Chastain qualified 22nd for Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Raceway and finished the race in the 19th position.



“This was a cool race for the No. 4 Flex Seal team,” Chastain said. “We’d start off every run pretty loose, and about lap 15 it would neutral out and handle pretty good. We were the same speed as everyone around us. The car would start to get tight about 30 or 40 laps into the long green flag runs, but we were still turning better than the cars around us. My guys made small adjustments to the car all day that made it better, and we beat the cars that we needed to beat.”



The final stop for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Ford EcoBoost 300 on November 18th.

JDM PR