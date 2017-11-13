No. 7 NXS Penalty - Phoenix Raceway

13 Nov 2017
No. 7 NXS Penalty - Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
11/11/2017 (post-race inspection) Phoenix No. 7 L1 Section 20.15.2.2 Rear Brake Cooling
Assembly I-1b. I-1c. I-2d. I-2f.
Notes: Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Rear brake cooling assemblies must be sealed from air inlet to exhaust.		 Crew chief (Jason Burdett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of
10 driver points and 10 owner points.

 

Steven B. Wilson

