No. 7 NXS Penalty - Phoenix Raceway

|NASCAR XFINITY Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|11/11/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Phoenix
|No. 7
|L1
|Section 20.15.2.2 Rear Brake Cooling
Assembly I-1b. I-1c. I-2d. I-2f.
Notes: Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Rear brake cooling assemblies must be sealed from air inlet to exhaust.
|Crew chief (Jason Burdett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of
10 driver points and 10 owner points.