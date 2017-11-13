No. 7 NXS Penalty - Phoenix Raceway

11/11/2017 (post-race inspection)

Phoenix

No. 7

L1

Section 20.15.2.2 Rear Brake Cooling

Assembly I-1b. I-1c. I-2d. I-2f.

Notes: Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Rear brake cooling assemblies must be sealed from air inlet to exhaust.

Crew chief (Jason Burdett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Points Event. Team assessed with the loss of

10 driver points and 10 owner points.