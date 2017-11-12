Spencer Gallagher Kingman Chevrolet Camaro Phoenix Raceway

Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 Kingman Chevrolet team unloaded on Friday for the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200. This event marked the teams third race at Phoenix Raceway.

Gallagher started the 200-lap event from the 19th position. Throughout the race Gallagher battled with a tight handling Kingman Chevy. Crew Chief Joey Cohen called for Gallagher to come to pit road three times throughout the event for four tires, fuel and multiple adjustments to try and fix the handling condition. Unfortunately none of the adjustments really fixed the issue causing Gallagher to work through the tight conditions to bring home a 17th place finish.

QUOTE

“We had a strong Kingman Chevrolet Camaro this weekend but I was just so tight and I was struggling to turn. Joey (crew chief, Cohen) tried multiple adjustments on our pit stops but nothing seemed to really help. We are going to try and finish the season off on a strong note and head to Miami next weekend.

GMS Racing PR