RCR Post Race Report - Ticket Galaxy 200

"I'm just so proud of everybody at Richard Childress Racing - not just today, but all year. We've overcome so much as a group. A huge thanks to all of our partners that have stuck with us, kept believing in us, giving us faith and giving us everything we need to get to the racetrack every week. It all came down to a restart with 10 or 12 laps to go and everybody's hearts are on the line and everybody's season is on the line. I'm so proud of these guys. I'm glad we could prevail. It was our last race with Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff on the car and I'm proud to give them a strong finish this weekend. To know that we could race like we did, race with the 00 (Cole Custer) there at the end knowing the points situation is great. I know we were both giving it all we could. We didn't take a breath at all probably the last five or six laps. It's been fun battling all of these guys all year. One lap, one moment, that is what the NASCAR Playoffs are about. It's really cool to know four Chevrolets are going to go for a championship at Homestead. Hats off to our manufacturer that supports us and gives us what we need to get to the racetrack. It's been a while since Richard Childress Racing has been able to run for a championship, so I'm proud to be able to do it for them this year."