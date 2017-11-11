Chevrolet Clinches 18th Bill France Performance Cup

With William Byron’s victory at Phoenix International Raceway, Chevrolet clinched the Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The 2017 achievement marks the 18th time the Bowtie Brand has captured this prestigious honor, more than any other manufacturer.

The triumph marks the third time Camaro has earned the award since becoming Chevrolet’s flagship nameplate in the Xfinity Series in 2013. The Camaro has earned 53 NXS victories since its debut.

"Chevrolet is honored to win the 2017 Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 18th time,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “This manufacturer championship is a result of dedication by all of the Chevy team owners, drivers, crew chiefs, engineers and team members.”

En route to securing the Bill France Performance Cup, Chevrolet drivers have won 12 races thus far in the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series. At Dover International Speedway in September, Chevrolet etched yet another milestone when William Byron, driver of the No. 9 Chevy Camaro, earned the brand’s 400th pole in NXS competition.

Capping off the regular season, Chevrolet placed nine drivers and teams in NXS Playoff contention for this year’s title, more than any other manufacturer.

Team Chevy had a bevy of different drivers and teams contributing to this special award with victories: William Byron (3 wins), Kyle Larson (3 wins), Justin Allgaier (2 Wins), Jeremy Clements (1 win), Tyler Reddick (1 win) and Alex Bowman (1win); along with manufacturer points-paying finishes by Kasey Kahne, Austin Dillon, Elliott Sadler, Ty Dillon, Brian Scott and Daniel Hemric.

Now, Team Chevy sets their sites on the season finale.

Campbell added, “We are extremely pleased all four drivers competing for the title next weekend at Homestead will be driving Camaros.”

The 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship will be decided, Saturday, November 18th at 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, in a winner-take-all shootout with four Chevrolet Camaro drivers all vying for their first NASCAR championship.

