Majeski Returns to NASCAR XFINITY Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Ty Majeski is set to return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) in next weekend’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, once again piloting the No. 60 Ford Mustang. The start marks the NASCAR Next driver’s third NXS start of the season.

Majeski’s previous two NXS starts came this season, both at Iowa Speedway. Majeski showed speed in both events, qualifying in the top-10 for both races. While Majeski’s 2018 plans in the NXS are still to be determined, the young driver is looking forward to getting back to the track.

“I’m excited to head to Homestead,” said Majeski. “I’ve really enjoyed racing in the XFINITY Series this season, and am happy that I get another shot at a strong finish to close out the season. I know that we will have a strong Ford, and will hopefully be able to contend for a win to go into the offseason on a high note.”

Majeski, who recently captured his fourth consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour championship, will again drive the No. 60, a car entry that holds the record for NASCAR XFINITY Series wins with 93. The car has been driven to victory lane on numerous occasions by NASCAR and former Roush Fenway legends Mark Martin, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards.

Biffle, Edwards and Chris Buescher have all driven the car to championships in the NXS. The car last won in June of 2015 with Buescher, who won three times in the No. 60, taming the Monster Mile in dramatic fashion and posting wins at Mid-Ohio (2014) and Iowa before claiming the championship for the No. 60 in 2015.

Majeski kicked off 2017 by earning his second-consecutive victory in the Rattler 250 Super Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. The win put Majeski in elite company, as just the second driver to win the Rattler back-to-back, and only the fourth driver to win more than one Rattler 250.

In 32 Late Model races in 2017, Majeski has scored an impressive 20 wins and 29 top-three finishes. In addition, this season Majeski captured the 2017 ARCA Midwest Tour championship - the fourth season in a row that Majeski has managed to do so – on the strength of six wins. In five ARCA Series starts in 2017, Majeski has led 89 laps and finished inside the top seven in each event, including a career high second-place finish at Kansas.

Majeski, who started his racing career in go-karts at the age of nine, is the Snowball Derby track record holder at Five Flags. In addition, he also boasts many of late model racing’s biggest wins, including the 2015 and 2016 Governor’s Cup. He was also the 2016 Super Late Model Champion at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway.

The history Majeksi will look to build on in the No. 60 at Roush Fenway, includes over 15,800 laps led, 277 top-five and 382 top-10 finishes. Biffle drove the car to a 2002 NXS Championship, with Edwards bringing home NXS Championships in 2007 and 2011 (Owner’s) and Buescher in 2015. Current Roush Fenway drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne have also each piloted the No. 60 in the NXS.

Roush Fenway veteran Mike Kelley will serve as crew chief on the car. Kelley helped guide Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to a pair of XFINITY Series championships in 2011 and 2012 and boasts 12 career wins as a crew chief.

The NXS will take the green flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

