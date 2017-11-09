Rhodes Excited for The Ticket Galaxy 200

Phoenix Raceway is where Harrison Rhodes made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2013, and he is excited to be back again for Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200.



Rhodes has raced at Phoenix five times in the Xfinity Series, collecting four top 25 finishes.



“It’s always great to head back to Phoenix,” said Rhodes. “This is where I took a huge step forward in my career, and I’ve had really good runs here. I think my No. 01 team is going to be one to watch this weekend.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, and the Ticket Galaxy 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR