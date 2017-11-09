Smithley Ready for Phoenix International Raceway

Garrett Smithley and the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team are ready to race Phoenix Raceway in Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200.



This will be Smithley’s fourth race at the one-mile track in Phoenix, Arizona.



“I’m excited to see what my Number Nuthin’ team has in store for Phoenix,” said Smithley. “I want to thank Mercury Heating and Air for coming on aboard again. They were on my car for the Spring race, and we had a pretty solid day. Hopefully we can top that this weekend.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, and the Ticket Galaxy 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR