Chastain Heading to Phoenix

With only two races remaining in the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Ross Chastain and the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team are eager to get to Phoenix Raceway for Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200.



Chastain has raced Phoenix five times in the Xfinity Series, and finished 22nd there in the Spring.



“I’ve been looking forward to getting back to Phoenix,” said Chastain. “The Spring race there was one of my best runs at this track, so I’m really excited to see how we can do this time around.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (MST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, and the Ticket Galaxy 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR