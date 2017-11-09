Chastain Heading to Phoenix

09 Nov 2017
Xfinity Series News
18 times
Chastain Heading to Phoenix Getty Images for NASCAR

With only two races remaining in the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Ross Chastain and the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team are eager to get to Phoenix Raceway for Saturday’s Ticket Galaxy 200.

Chastain has raced Phoenix five times in the Xfinity Series, and finished 22nd there in the Spring.

“I’ve been looking forward to getting back to Phoenix,” said Chastain. “The Spring race there was one of my best runs at this track, so I’m really excited to see how we can do this time around.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (MST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, and the Ticket Galaxy 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

JDM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « NASCAR Driver Ryan Reed Makes a Pit Stop at Diabetes Research Institute on Give Miami Day Smithley Ready for Phoenix International Raceway »
back to top