NASCAR Driver Ryan Reed Makes a Pit Stop at Diabetes Research Institute on Give Miami Day

NASCAR champion driver Ryan Reed will be giving back in a big way this Give Miami Day and Diabetes Awareness Month – with a special visit to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) right before his next big race. Reed is hosting a special meet & greet, followed by a support group session for families affected by the disease, on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 4 pm.

The 24-year-old NASCAR Xfinity series star, who was told he would never race again after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes seven years ago and has gone on to win multiple races, will share his inspirational story with children and adults who are also living with the disease. He will discuss how he manages his blood sugars while racing at incredibly high speeds, then take questions and pictures with those in attendance.

Immediately following the meet & greet, there will be a free family support group session, Driving Diabetes through the Holiday Maze, focused on learning what to watch for during the holidays while managing diabetes. It will be facilitated by the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) and feature Board Certified Health Coach Trisha Artman, and DRIF Florida Region Board Member Arianna Lamosa, a Miami mom who has a young daughter with type 1 diabetes.

This is the second year Reed, in a partnership with sponsor and Official Diabetes Health Partner of NASCAR Lilly Diabetes, has visited the Diabetes Research Institute to help spread awareness about the importance of properly managing diabetes. His next race will be at the Miami Homestead Motor Speedway on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

If you are affected by diabetes and want to meet Ryan Reed, please join the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and Lilly Diabetes at the Diabetes Research Institute's 1st floor Education Center, 1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The meet & greet will run from 4 pm – 5 pm and be followed by a family support group from 5 pm – 6 pm. To register, please visit: DiabetesResearch.org/RyanReed. Registration is required and space is limited.

Lilly PR