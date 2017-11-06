Rhodes Finishes 25th at Texas Motor Speedway

Harrison Rhodes has continued his streak of top 25 finishes late in the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Driving the No. 01 Flex Tape Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, Rhodes finished 25th in Saturday night’s O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge.



Rhodes qualified 36th at Texas Motor Speedway.



“I’m so proud of my team for getting another solid finish,” Rhodes said. “We did not have our best qualifying position, but my No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team made great adjustments to get me back up to where we needed to be running. I can’t wait to get to Phoenix and hopefully keep this streak going.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 11th.

JDM PR