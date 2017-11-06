Chastain Scores A Top 20 Finish In Texas

Despite an early setback, Ross Chastain brought home a 19th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.



Chastain, driving the No. 4 Flex Seal Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, qualified 24th for Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, but the car started leaking water between qualifying rounds.



“This was not an easy race for us, but I feel like we accomplished a lot,” Chastain said. “We had to change a water neck right after qualifying, so I started in the back of the field. The car was a little tight and wouldn’t turn as well as I wanted at the beginning of the race, but my No. 4 team made good adjustments and made it competitive. I’m very thankful to my team and to Flex Seal for everything this weekend.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 11th.

JDM PR