Top 25 for Smithley In O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge

Garrett Smithley scored a 24th place finish in the No. 0 Flex Shot Chevrolet Camaro Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.



Smithley qualified 26th for the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge.



“I’m so proud of my JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for how much we improved this weekend,” Smithley said. “We had a really strong car through most of the race. Big thanks to Flex Shot for coming on board as the primary sponsor. I also have to thank Lone Star Hot Rod Shop, Meteor Hamburgers, and Bland FFA for coming on board as well.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 11th.

JDM PR