Lupton Endures Eventful Night on Way to 21st Place Finish in Texas

Dylan Lupton entered his final scheduled event of the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season which also was his debut at Texas Motor Speedway. After a promising day of practice on Friday in his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota, Lupton would endure an eventful night on Saturday as he survived for a 21st place finish in the running of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at the Fort Worth, Texas track.

"That was a tough one out there tonight," said Lupton. "Our Achilles heel all night were turns one and two. We were just too tight there in the center of the corner and it really killed our exit and momentum. We were really good in turns three and four. We also had a few encounters on the track and even a lazy spin off turn four just past the halfway mark. But everyone on this JGL Racing team never gave up and it was another good learning experience for me."

Dylan would start the 200-lap event from the 23rd position as a result of qualifying earlier in the day. The beginning of the race would find the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota quickly move up inside the top-20 with the driver letting his crew know that his car was pretty good, and he was still working on figuring a few things out. However, as the first stage came to an end on lap 45, Lupton would report that the longer a run went on his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota would start to develop a tight condition in the center of the corner which was hurting his momentum on exit. After losing a lap to the leaders, the first stage would end with Dylan sitting in the 21st position.

The No. 24 Nut Up Toyota would come down pit road before the second stage for a few adjustments along with four tires and fuel. Dylan would put himself in position to get his lap back and things fell his way with a timely caution on lap 55 which put the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota back on the lead lap. However, a second quick caution on lap 61 would see Lupton suffer a little left front fender damage and be forced to come down pit road. With proper repairs, Dylan would report his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota was all good as he charged back inside the top-20 by the end of the second stage.

The second half of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge would find Lupton continue to struggle with the handling of his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota in turns one and two. He would continue to maintain his track position until an encounter with a fellow racer on lap 125 would result in a lazy spin off turn four. With no damage, Dylan would come down pit road for fresh tires and a few further adjustments. The remainder of the event would continue to be a great learning experience for Lupton as he battled both his competitors and his handling in turns one and two. When the checkered flag flew, the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota would be sitting in the 21st position.

"That was not the desired result we were looking for, but this was a great further learning experience for me in my first visit to Texas Motor Speedway," added Dylan. "I want to thank everyone at JGL Racing for their hard work all year long. It has been a pleasure working with such a great group of guys. And also, I want to thank Nut Up Industries for their support this season - it has been an honor to represent the Nut Up brand at racetracks across the country."