Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Recap

Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet team qualified 16th for Saturday night’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Gallagher reported to crew chief Joey Cohen early in the event that he was experiencing a loose handling condition. Gallagher battled within the top-15 majority of the night until an incident on pit road occured causing him to restart 21st on lap 86. Gallagher made his way back into the top-15 by lap 131 where he remained until he crossed the start-finish line on lap 200. This finish marks Gallagher’s second NXS top-15 at TMS.

Quote

“We had a really strong Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro all weekend. This GMS Racing crew worked hard and a top-15 is a really strong finish for us. I think we had a top-10 car but I messed up on pit road causing us to lose a lot of track position but we battled back. Now to finish out this year on a high note.”

GMS Racing PR