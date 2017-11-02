Rhodes Ready for Texas Motor Speedway

Harrison Rhodes hopes to continue his recent streak of strong runs this Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway.



Rhodes, driving the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro, has finished in the top 25 in four out of the past five races.



“The No. 01 team has really been on a roll lately,” said Rhodes. “As a team, we’ve improved so much this season. We have had great handling cars the past several races, so I can’t wait to see what we can do at Texas.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. Saturday. The O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge will get the green flag at 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. ET) on NBCSN.

JDM PR