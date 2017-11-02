Chastain Hoping for A Good Finish In Texes

With only three races remaining in the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Ross Chastain is hoping for another good finish this Saturday night in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge.



Flex Seal will once again be on board as the primary sponsor of the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway.



“I can’t say enough about how great this No. 4 team has been this year,” said Chastain. “We’ve ran really good in the last several races. We’ve been contenders, ran around good cars, and been pretty consistent. There’s no reason why this weekend’s race at Texas would be any different.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. Saturday. The O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge will get the green flag at 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. ET) on NBCSN.

JDM PR