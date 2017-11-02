Smithley Hoping for A Rebound In Texas

02 Nov 2017
After a challenging weekend in Kansas and a week off to regroup, Garrett Smithley and the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team have high hopes for the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway.

Smithley has raced three times at Texas Motor Speedway, collecting two top 25 finishes.

“We’ve had some time to work on the car and figure some things out from the Kansas race,” said Smithley. “My Number Nuthin’ team has worked really hard to make this car better for Texas, and I’m feeling really confident going into this race.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. Saturday. The O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge will get the green flag at 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. ET) on NBCSN.

