Share How You #DriveYourHealth for a Chance to “Ride Along” with Reed at Phoenix

In honor of National Diabetes Awareness month, Ryan Reed is inviting fans to share how they #DriveYourHealth on social media for a chance to “ride along” with him at Phoenix. A winner will be chosen randomly and their social handle will be put over the passenger side of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang at Phoenix International Raceway. Fans can share the ways in which they keep active and healthy using #DriveYourHealth for a chance to ride along with Reed at Phoenix.

“Being active and healthy is very important to me,” said Reed. “I’m excited for everyone to share with us how you #DriveYourHealth. There are so many different things you can do and every little step makes a difference. It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness for November being Diabetes Awareness Month and let someone ride along with me at Phoenix.”

Little steps can be taken each day towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and Reed is asking fans to share those moments with him using the hashtag #DriveYourHealth. Taking the stairs over the elevator, walking the dog, working out, are all examples of little things you can do to #DriveYourHealth. Share those moments using #DriveYourHealth and your social handle could be featured above the passenger side of Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang in Phoenix.

Submissions will be taken from Thursday, November 2nd up until 12 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7th.

RFR PR