Comcast and Joe Gibbs Racing To Debut Xfinity Team USA Toyota Camry at Texas Motor Speedway

To celebrate its official partnership with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), Comcast announced today that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ driver Matt Kenseth will drive the No. 20 Xfinity Team USA Toyota Camry during the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Being able to feature Xfinity and Team USA aboard our No. 20 Camry this weekend is really exciting,” said Matt Kenseth. “The Games give our country and the world a way to unite in competitions through sport and I always enjoy getting to watch these athletes do what they do best.”

The No. 20 will feature Comcast’s Xfinity brand and USOC logo lock-up on the hood of Kenseth’s Toyota Camry to commemorate the 100-day milestone from the start of the Olympic Winter Games 2018.

“With only 100 days until the Olympic Winter Games commence, all of us at Comcast are excited to partner with Matt Kenseth and Joe Gibbs Racing to celebrate our partnership with Team USA,” said Matt Lederer, Executive Director of Sports Marketing at Comcast. “Xfinity X1 brings NASCAR fans the best TV experience every race weekend, and we are looking forward to bringing that same elevated experience for our customers watching the Olympic Winter Games this February.”

Comcast is an official partner of the United States Olympic Committee through 2020, which includes the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, and the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games Tokyo 2020.

Fans can tune in to the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. E.T. on NBCSN.

Comcast PR