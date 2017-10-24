NXS: Penalties Issued Following Kansas Lottery 300 Featured

24 Oct 2017
Xfinity Series News
There were two penalties issued on Tuesday found in the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage on Saturday during post-race inspection at Kansas Speedway. Both infractions were for not properly installed lug nuts following the Kansas Lottery 300 at the 1.5-mile midwest oval.

Greg Erwin, crew chief of the No. 22 Penske Racing Ford, and Dave Rogers, crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, have both been fined $5,000 as a result of not properly installed lug nuts.

There were no issues found in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage.

