Quin Houff Finishes 22nd at Kansas Xfinity Race

Quin Houff backed up a solid performance at Kentucky with a great performance in his first NASCAR XFINITY race at Kansas Speedway, finishing the second practice 26th fastest in a 41 car field behind the wheel of the No. 46 BeatinCancerWithDuke.org Camaro fielded by Precision Performance Motorsports. After starting 31st, Quin finished the finished the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway in the 22nd position.



In what was Houff's fifth race in an XFINITY racecar, he quickly adapted to another new track and delivered above average finish without a scratch on his racecar. Houff continued to prove that he is prepared to take on the upper levels of NASCAR and how effective the Precision Performance Motorsports program is in providing rising stars of NASCAR with the best opportunities to race competitively in the upper NASCAR series and battle with the sport's best drivers.



"So glad to come away from Kansas with a positive weekend said Quin. All weekend long we continued to improve and get faster and faster. I got to do a lot of passing during the race and that taught me a lot about how to set up a pass on the 1.5 mile tracks. To come away with a top 25 and not a scratch on the car is nothing to hang our heads about. Now the team has two races down with this car at 1.5 tracks to improve on and I know it will get better and better every race. I hope to get the opportunity to build on this weekend sometime soon. I can't wait to see what the Lord has in store for me in the future. I can't thanks the teams, family, friends, and fans enough thus far for the support!"



Crew Chief Mark Setzer commented "I'm so proud of the effort put in by our PPM team this weekend at Kansas. Quin Houff continued to show why he's a rising star in the NASCAR Xfinity series. With another solid weekend of racing. Quin Continues to show his ability to adapt quickly to a new race track every weekend. It's very exciting to watch. I'm looking forward to our next opportunity with Quin and our PPM team in the near future."



Quin began branding his racecars with the "Beatin' Cancer with Duke" campaign to honor his mother and grandmother, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer. The campaign, which incorporates Quin's Duke Cancer Institute fundraising website which launched in 2016, honors all women who are currently fighting cancer or have battled with cancer in the past. To read more about the Houff's family story and make a contribution to their Duke Cancer Institute fundraising effort, visit www.beatincancerwithduke.org.



