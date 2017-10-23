24th Place Finish for Rhodes at Kansas Speedway

The No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team brought home another solid top 25 finish this weekend at Kansas Speedway with Harrison Rhodes finishing 24th.



Rhodes started the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 in the 28th position.



“The race went pretty smooth,” Rhodes said. “The car handled pretty good, and I was happy with it after qualifying. We had no big issues. We started off a little free, so my No. 01 crew tightened it up during the first pit stop. We were able to hold our own, made no mistakes all day, kept the car clean, and came home 24th.”



The Xfinity Series will take a week off before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge on November 4th.

JDM PR