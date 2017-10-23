Smithley Finishes 28th In The Kansas Lottery 300

After a tough day at Kansas Speedway, Garrett Smithley and the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team finished 28th in the Kansas Lottery 300.



Smithley qualified for the race in the 34th position.



“Tough day at Kansas,” Smithley said. “We fought the car, something just wasn’t right all race long. We chased it, and the No. 0 crew made it better for sure. I brought the car home in one piece, so hopefully we can learn from it and improve. Got to thank Harrington Brothers Heating and Cooling for coming on board. We’ve got an off-week to work on everything, so hopefully we’ll come back stronger for Texas.”



Despite his struggles in Kansas, Smithley was able to advance to 22nd in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers points standings.



The Xfinity Series will take a week off before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge on November 4th.

JDM PR