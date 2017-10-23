Stewart-Haas Racing Bolsters XFINITY Series Effort by Partnering with Biagi-DenBeste Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing has bolstered its effort in the NASCAR XFINITY Series by partnering with Biagi-DenBeste Racing. The XFINITY Series operation will be known as Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste beginning with the 2018 season. The name change only applies to the company’s XFINITY Series program.

With the new partnership, Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste will continue to field the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for current rookie-of-the-year contender Cole Custer. The outfit’s No. 41 team, which ran a limited XFINITY Series schedule with Kevin Harvick in 2017, will change to the No. 98. Sponsors Hunt Brothers Pizza and FIELDS will remain with Harvick as he drives the No. 98 Ford Mustang in another part-time schedule in 2018.

“We’re always looking to improve our performance and find ways to make our teams more efficient,” said Tony Stewart, who co-owns Stewart-Haas Racing with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas. “While we’ve been in NASCAR for nine years, this was our first year in the XFINITY Series. Partnering with Biagi-DenBeste Racing gives our XFINITY Series program added depth as we prepare for next season.”

Biagi-DenBeste Racing traces its roots back to 2001 when it competed in what used to be known as the NASCAR Busch Series. It has won three races, with its most recent victory coming earlier this year when Aric Almirola won the May 6 XFINITY Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“Racing is our passion and to ensure our presence in this sport for years to come, it made sense to partner with an established team that also fields entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Fred Biagi, co-owner of Biagi-DenBeste Racing with Bill and Lori DenBeste. “We look forward to competing for wins and defending our victory at Talladega.”

The 2018 schedule for the No. 98 team of Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste will be announced at a later date.

