Chastain Finishes 17 In Kansas

The No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro team continues to bring home solid finishes at the NASCAR Xfinity Series mile-and-a-half tracks. Chastain finished 17th in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.



Chastain made the second round in qualifying and started the race in the 21st position.



“We just keep plugging away,” Chastain said. “We’re running our plan that my No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team set out for us. We’ve got to run our race and keep the car clean, and we accomplished that today. We worked on the car all day and got pretty aggressive on a few things setup-wise, and it worked a little bit. We just need to fine-tune it to take the next step. All and all, we’ve had more speed and the cars are driving better. We’re just trying to take that next step, and we’re close. ”



The Xfinity Series will take a week off before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge on November 4th.

