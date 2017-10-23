Dylan Lupton's Learning Experience Nets 16th Place Finish in Kansas Debut

After being out of the driver's seat for just over a month, Dylan Lupton returned as he made his Kansas Speedway debut while proudly supporting the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. Lupton would utilize a valuable learning weekend to pilot his PINK No. 24 Nut Up Toyota to a solid 16th place finish in the running of the Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas track.

"This was a very special weekend for many reasons," said Lupton. "The guys on this JGL Racing team brought us a fast No. 24 Nut Up Toyota and it was up to me to put it to good use. This was my first time to Kansas Speedway so I used the practice sessions on Friday to figure a few things out. This was the first race I worked with Steven Lane (crew chief) and he was very helpful for me. I really figured out the track more in the race and we made a few small adjustments that helped as well. In all, a pretty good run for me in my first visit to Kansas Speedway."

Dylan would start the 200-lap event from the 19th position as a result of qualifying earlier in the day. The early laps would find Dylan report that his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota was a little free on entry early in the run - as he would lose a few positions in the field. A caution free first stage would find the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota tighten up as Lupton would lose a lap to the leaders and sit in the 22nd position at the end of the 45-lap stage.

After pitting for four tires, fuel and some minor adjustments - Lupton would start the second stage much like the first but stated he was working on learning the high line around Kansas Speedway. That high line seemed to be to the liking of his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota and Dylan would put himself in position to earn the Lucky Dog and return to the lead lap at the end of the second stage.

The second 100 laps of the event would find both car and driver continue to improve. Despite going back down a lap to the leaders, a timely caution would give Lupton his second Lucky Dog of the race and put him back on the lead lap. One last pit stop would allow for one more minor adjustment which proved helpful. Dylan would continue to follow the lead of his spotter and improve as was evident by him turning his fastest lap of the race in the late stages of the Kansas Lottery 300. As the checkered flag flew, Lupton would bring home his PINK No. 24 Nut Up Toyota to a solid 16th place finish.

"I want to thank Nut Up Industries for their support and the hard work put in by the guys at JGL Racing," added Dylan. "We had a special PINK paint scheme this weekend and had some local folks from Susan G. Komen (Kansas City) join us and that was an honor to have them a part of our program. We have one more race left this season in two weeks at Texas and I can't wait."