Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Kansas Speedway

Heading to Kansas Speedway for the first time in his NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) career, Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team got to work early finishing Friday’s practice sessions 13th and 16th fastest. Gallagher went on to secure the 14th starting position for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300.

Running in the top-15 for the first 45 laps of the 200-lap event, Gallagher reported to the No. 23 team that he was battling a loose Allegiant Chevy Camaro. Finishing Stage One in the 13th-place, Gallagher came to pit road under the stage break, for four tires, fuel and a both a track bar and air pressure adjustment to help tighten up his Chevy. Restarting 15th for the start of Stage Two, Gallagher immediately radioed to his Allegiant team that he felt a vibration in the right rear. Forced to come to pit road under green on lap 63 when the vibration worsened, Gallagher got four fresh tires, returning to the track two laps down.

When the caution came out on lap 78, crew chief Joey Cohen called the No.23 down pit road for a splash of gas, lining him up 25th for the remaining 9 laps of Stage Two. During the final stage break, Gallagher was going to “wave around” to try get one of his laps back, but unfortunately varying pit strategy among the leaders hindered that plan. Instead, Gallagher came to pit road for four tires and fuel for the final stage.

When the caution came out on lap 139, Gallagher hit pit road for the final time for four tires, fuel and a slight air pressure adjustment, lining him up 22nd for the final restart. During the remaining 56 laps, Gallagher reported that he felt an issue with the right rear tire again, but was able to hold on to finish the race in the 21st position, three laps down.

Quote:

"I’m so proud of the Allegiant Chevy that my GMS Racing team brought me this weekend. It was probably one of the best cars we have had at an intermediate track all year. I hate that we couldn’t get the finish we deserved, but this weekend shows that we’re heading in the right direction. We’ll regroup during the off week and get ready for Texas.”

Additional Notes:

- To support the Vegas victims and their families, t-shirts and stickers are available at DriversForVegas.com.

GMS Racing PR